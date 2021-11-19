49th International Emmy Awards: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony

The 49th International Emmy Awards is just around the corner and the excitement amongst fans is in the full swing to see who wins big in the same. The event will take place on November 22, 2021, in New York City. It will be presented by Yvonne Orji along with a cast of distinguished presenters including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d'Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angélica. Here is when and where you can watch the much-awaited award ceremony in India.

The 49th International Emmy Awards will be carried live on the International Emmy Academy's website from 7 pm Eastern Time. Hence the event can be watched in India on November 23, 2021, at 5:30 am (IST). The award show can be seen on the OTT streaming platform Lionsgate Play in India. The viewers will need a subscription for the platform to watch the same.

Aarya: Actor Vikas Kumar Expresses His Happiness On Show Being Nominated At The 49th International Emmy Awards

This year, the 49th International Emmy Awards has witnessed some nominations from India, much to the happiness of the Indian fans. The Sushmita Sen starrer crime series Aarya helmed by Ram Madhvani has earned a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. When asked how hopeful he is of winning the award, Madhavi told Wion, "I don't want to sound clichéd. But for me, it is an honour in itself that we are nominated. We never expected it. I never go into anything with expectations. If the series has come this far then I have the Universe and Miss Universe to thank for it." The show is nominated along with Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran and the UK show There She Goes Season 2.

International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen's Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Vir Das Bag Big Nods

Apart from this, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated under the Best Actor category for his role as Ayyan Mani in the Netflix movie Serious Men. The movie has been helmed by Sudhir Mishra. The actor has been nominated along with Roy Nik (Normali), Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) and David Tennant (Des). Comedian Vir Das has also been nominated under the Best Comedy Series for his Netflix show Wierdass Comedy. He has earned the nomination alongside France's Call My Agent and UK's Motherland.