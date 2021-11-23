International Emmy Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Tehran, Call My Agent, Song Of Glory Bag The Big Honours

The 49th International Emmy Awards is taking place in New York City on November 22. The night is all set to celebrate the best in International television, while actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen will be representing India.

After the 48th annual event was a live-streamed one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Academy is following new safety protocols to allow this year's ceremony to resume in-person festivities. Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the awards night will also see presenters like Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d'Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Angélica and Felipe Santana.

With a globe-spanning set of nominees, all the major studios including HBO, Fox and Sony as well as streaming platforms like Disney, Amazon and Netflix have found titles being nominated in different categories.

Some of the biggest stars who walked the red carpet include some of the presenters as well the nominees of the night including Chiké Okonkwo, Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby, Brian Cox, Roy Nik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and many more.

The awards night began with Yvonne Orji taking to the stage.

Our host @YvonneOrji takes the stage at the 49th International Emmy Awards! #iemmys pic.twitter.com/vywEJgKot1 — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Here is the full winners' list:

Arts Programming

Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words (UK)

Kabuki Actors' Anguish - Is Entertainment Nonessential? (Japan)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Pra Ontem (Brazil)

Kubrick By Kubrick (France) - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress

Valeria Bertuccelli - El Cuaderno De Tomy (Argentina)

Ane Gabarain - Patria (Spain)

Menna Shalaby - Every Week Has A Friday (Egypt)

Hayley Squires - Adult Material (UK) - WINNER

Best Performance By An Actor

Roy Nik - Normali (Israel)

Nawazuddin Siddique - Serious Men (India)

Christian Tappán - El Robo del Siglo/The Great Heist (Colombia)

David Tennant - Des (UK)

Comedy

Call my Agent - Season 4 (France) - WINNER

Motherland: Christmas Special (UK)

Promesas de Campaña (Colombia)

Vir Das: For India (India)

Documentary

Cercados - Sieged (Brazil)

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand) - WINNER

They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)

Toxic Beauty (Canada)

Drama Series

Aarya (India)

El Presidente (Chile)

Tehran (Israel) - WINNER

There She Goes - Season 2 (UK)

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA) - WINNER

A Tiny Audience (USA)

Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir (USA)

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (USA)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Da's Liefde! [That's Love!] (Belgium)

I-Land (South Korea)

Quién es la Máscara [The Masked Singer] - Season 2 (Mexico)

The Masked Singer (UK) - WINNER

Short-Form Series

Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)

Diário de Um Confinado (Brazil)

Gente Hablando [People Talking] - Season 2 (Spain)

INSiDE (New Zealand) - WINNER

Telenovela

Amor de Mãe [A Mother's Love] (Brazil)

Quer o Destino [Destiny] (Portugal)

The Song Of Glory (PR China) - WINNER

Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal] (Singapore)

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Atlantic Crossing (Norway) - WINNER

Des (UK)

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)

Todas As Mulheres do Mundo/All the Women in the World (Brazil)

While India lost to other deserving nominees in 2021, last year, director Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, fronted by Shefali Shah, won the best drama series honour at the 48th edition of the awards.