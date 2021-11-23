    For Quick Alerts
      International Emmy Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Tehran, Call My Agent, Song Of Glory Bag The Big Honours

      The 49th International Emmy Awards is taking place in New York City on November 22. The night is all set to celebrate the best in International television, while actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen will be representing India.

      tehran, call my agent, song of glory

      After the 48th annual event was a live-streamed one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Academy is following new safety protocols to allow this year's ceremony to resume in-person festivities. Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the awards night will also see presenters like Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d'Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Angélica and Felipe Santana.

      With a globe-spanning set of nominees, all the major studios including HBO, Fox and Sony as well as streaming platforms like Disney, Amazon and Netflix have found titles being nominated in different categories.

      Some of the biggest stars who walked the red carpet include some of the presenters as well the nominees of the night including Chiké Okonkwo, Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby, Brian Cox, Roy Nik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and many more.

      The awards night began with Yvonne Orji taking to the stage.

      Here is the full winners' list:

      Arts Programming

      Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words (UK)
      Kabuki Actors' Anguish - Is Entertainment Nonessential? (Japan)
      Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Pra Ontem (Brazil)
      Kubrick By Kubrick (France) - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actress

      Valeria Bertuccelli - El Cuaderno De Tomy (Argentina)
      Ane Gabarain - Patria (Spain)
      Menna Shalaby - Every Week Has A Friday (Egypt)
      Hayley Squires - Adult Material (UK) - WINNER

      Best Performance By An Actor

      Roy Nik - Normali (Israel)
      Nawazuddin Siddique - Serious Men (India)
      Christian Tappán - El Robo del Siglo/The Great Heist (Colombia)
      David Tennant - Des (UK)

      Comedy

      Call my Agent - Season 4 (France) - WINNER
      Motherland: Christmas Special (UK)
      Promesas de Campaña (Colombia)
      Vir Das: For India (India)

      Documentary

      Cercados - Sieged (Brazil)
      Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand) - WINNER
      They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)
      Toxic Beauty (Canada)

      Drama Series

      Aarya (India)
      El Presidente (Chile)
      Tehran (Israel) - WINNER
      There She Goes - Season 2 (UK)

      Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

      21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA) - WINNER
      A Tiny Audience (USA)
      Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir (USA)
      Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (USA)

      Non-Scripted Entertainment

      Da's Liefde! [That's Love!] (Belgium)
      I-Land (South Korea)
      Quién es la Máscara [The Masked Singer] - Season 2 (Mexico)
      The Masked Singer (UK) - WINNER

      Short-Form Series

      Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)
      Diário de Um Confinado (Brazil)
      Gente Hablando [People Talking] - Season 2 (Spain)
      INSiDE (New Zealand) - WINNER

      Telenovela

      Amor de Mãe [A Mother's Love] (Brazil)
      Quer o Destino [Destiny] (Portugal)
      The Song Of Glory (PR China) - WINNER
      Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal] (Singapore)

      TV Movie / Mini-Series

      Atlantic Crossing (Norway) - WINNER
      Des (UK)
      It's Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)
      Todas As Mulheres do Mundo/All the Women in the World (Brazil)

      While India lost to other deserving nominees in 2021, last year, director Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, fronted by Shefali Shah, won the best drama series honour at the 48th edition of the awards.

