Robert Morse, a veteran actor known for her performance in Mad Men passed away at the age of 90. The news was shared by Morse's son Charlie Morse to ABC7 on Wednesday (April 20). However, he did not confirm the cause of death with the channel.

Robert Morse was a renowned theatre performer with two Tony Awards and a number of Emmy nominations and a win. Notably, his most well-known television role came with the hit show Mad Men. In 60 year long decade Robert created a beloved character of the entrepreneurial J. Pierrepont Finch in 1961's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He also won a Tony Award for the same.

Morse then went on to appear as a guest star and as a voice actor for shows like Fantasy Island, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and more. His goofy character advertising executive Bertram "Bert" Cooper from Mad Men, was nominated five times for Emmy Awards from 2007 to 2015. He won the SAG Award for an ensemble cast in a drama series for his outstanding performance.

The actor's final episode saw him drawing on his Broadway skills for a big musical number following his death, as he performed a song-and-dance routine to The Best Things in Life Are Free, having peacefully died during Neil Armstrong's 1969 moon landing.

Morse acted in several other movies in the 1960s, including A Guide for the Married Man in 1967, along with Walter Matthau, followed by Where Were You When the Lights Went Out? in 1968 and more.