Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Announce Daughter's Name, Former Updates Instagram Bio As 'Khai's Mom'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have finally announced their daughter's name. Five months after the baby was born, Gigi took to Instagram and even changed her profile bio, and wrote, Khai's mom. Fans couldn't keep calm after the revelation and the name immediately began trending on Twitter.

Back in September 2020, Hadid and Malik announced their daughter's birth on Twitter and his own Instagram without sharing her pictures. According to E! News the duo are currently staying at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm. A source told the tabloid, "They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

Take a look at some fan reaction to Khai's name reveal:

Khai is such a beautiful name, when i looked it up it said it means 'crowned one/royalty' and the fact that her father's surname means 'king' so her name: Khai Malik = Crowned/Royal King,, i love that pic.twitter.com/3lMsTfo3nB — eli 🐝 (@reinersgirl) January 22, 2021

omgggggg the name khai is so cuteeeeee

lots of love to zayn and gigi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/P0zIaFO2R4 — ᴇʟʟɪᴇ (@Elliebaileyyy) January 22, 2021

literally the cutest thing bc zayn has his daughter's name tattooed (khai)🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/VM90KfFp1U — gab is listening🥂 BDAY GIRL (@mariposarosea) January 22, 2021

A few weeks ago, Gigi shared a tiny glimpse of the baby, without revealing her face, with a mirror selfie while celebrating their four months together. The supermodel was very hush-hush about the pregnancy and has decided to keep her daughter's life private too. During an IG live, she talked about the decision and said, "We're in the middle of a pandemic and I want to use my platform for more important things. My pregnancy isn't the most important thing to talk about online."

Gigi Hadid had confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (virtually). After the host congratulated Gigi for the good news, she had said, "Thank you so much! Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support so..."

On the other hand, netizens recently slammed Zayn for blasting music in the middle of the night and smoking drug with a four-month-old baby at home. It was during the IG live that fans noticed Khai's name tattooed on Zayn's right wrist.

