Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Is Not Mad At Ben Affleck For His Comments About Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about Ben Affleck's comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The actor during an interview has insinuated that he began drinking because he felt 'trapped' in his marriage with Jennifer Garner. Reports claimed that JLo took offence to those comments, however, she has now opened up in Ben's support.

Jennifer while rubbishing the rumours said, "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel." She told People Magazine, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

For the unversed, talking about split from Garner, Ben opened up about his past struggles with alcoholism. While on the Howard Stern Show, Ben referenced his marriage to Jennifer Garner and said "part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped."

His comment garnered him a lot of backlash post which her clarified his statement during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. He said that his quotes had been taken out of context, and added that he "would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

Notably, JLo and ben rekindled her romance earlier this year. The two had dated in early 2000s and had gotten engaged. However, they called it quite in 2004 post which he tied the knot with Gartner in 2005. The two have three kids (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel) together and were married for over a decade before filing for divorce in 2018.