Ben Affleck Talks About Marriage With Jennifer Garner, Twitter Calls Out Actor For Blaming Alcoholism On Ex

Ben Affleck recently opened up about decade long marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and revealed that he struggled with drinking during their marriage. However, the comments have landed him in trouble with Twitter as fans began calling him out for blaming alcoholism on his ex-wife.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, Affleck said he felt trapped in the marriage with Garner. Notably, the former couple currently co-parent three kids - Violet (16), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9).

People Magazine reported him saying, "I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking because I was trapped. I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

For the unversed, Affleck over the years in 2001, 2017 and 2018, has been in and out of rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction. The two tied the knot in 2005 and filed for divorce after their separation in 2015.

Affleck added that he and Garner tried their best to save the marriage but it did not work out. He said, "The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision. We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

Upset with the actor's comments many took to Twitter slamming him for his choice of words. One Twitter user wrote, "Just because you're sober (with the help of your ex-wife), doesn't mean you can be arrogant. Which you are these days."

Another said, "Ben Affleck don't blame your drinking problem on JG. Its all YOU." Take a look at more reactions,

I don’t know but #BenAffleck looks like there’s something wrong with him. — Erika (@ELoves444) December 14, 2021

Did #BenAffleck throw #JenniferGarner, the mother of his children, under the bus? Says he felt trapped in his marriage, blaming her for his drinking? And something like, his children’s well being is the most important thing. Has he learned nothing from all the stints in rehab? — Lisa G-S 🌻 (@hairrence) December 15, 2021

@BenAffleck Just because you’re sober (with the help of your ex-wife), doesn’t mean you can be arrogant. Which you are these days. #benaffleck — Rose (@girlmeetslovely) December 15, 2021

Affleck is currently dating his ex-girlfriend, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. The two rekindled his romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.