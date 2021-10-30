Matthew Perry On Writing His Autobiography: It Was Time People Heard It Directly From The Horse's Mouth

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that he is set to release his own memoir in late 2022. Talking about the same he told People magazine that a lot has been written and spoken about him by others but it's time for him to tell his own story.

Reportedly Perry has signed a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the upcoming memoir. The publication is yet to reveal the books' set to release late next year.

Matthew said, "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Talking about the upcoming book, Perry's set ot be editor Megan Lynch, told Deadline, "We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something-and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

The Friends actor hasn't revealed how much of his life will be covered in the book. However, after the Friends Reunions, fans are looking forward to hearing more Perry's experience while filming the show. Perry at the time revealed that he felt like he was "going to die" if the studio audience didn't laugh at Chandler Bing's lines.

"At least to me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh. It's not healthy for sure but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out," he told his co-stars - Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.