Jennifer Aniston Says She Didn't Understand Level Of Anxiety Matthew Perry Faced While Filming Friends

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have been close for decades, however, during their reunion they learned something new about each other.

In the special episode, Matthew Perry who portrayed Chandler Bing, revealed that he used to "go into convulsions" if the studio audience didn't laugh at his jokes when they taped the show. He said, "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh. And it's not healthy, for sure."

Jennifer Aniston recently reacted to Matthew's revelation and told Today magazine, "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn't get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt." However, she added that, it "makes a lot of sense."

While Jennifer opened up about being unaware of Matthew's struggles during filming, other members of the cast were also shocked to hear that. Lisa Kudrow during the interaction had said, "You didn't tell us that then," after Matthew explained how he felt at Friends: The Reunion.

Post the HBO Max special being aired, many viewers expressed their concerns and questions about Perry's health. However, Director Ben Winston said that the comments about the actor are very "unkind". Calling out the concerned comments, he told Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, "He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Perry who previously battled alcohol and Vicodin addiction in 2018, had spent three months in a Los Angeles hospital following surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. The actor recently also called off his engagement to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.