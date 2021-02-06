Christopher Plummer, Oscar Winner And The Sound Of Music Star, Passes Away At 91

Christopher Plummer, the Hollywood icon best known for his iconic role as Captain Von Trapp in the blockbuster 1965 musical, “The Sound of Music” has died at 91. The veteran Canadian actor passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, and his friend and manager of 46 years, Lou Pitt.

Pitt said in a statement on Friday, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."

Over more than five decades in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles and was one of the most revered and admired character actors in Hollywood, with some 100 films under his belt.

In 2012, Plummer won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in “Beginners,” becoming the oldest Academy Award acting winner at the age of 82. He was also nominated in 2010 for “The Last Station,” and again in 2018 for “All the Money in the World.”

