Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland And Zendaya Ate THIS Indian Dish With Relish

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been receiving a thunderous response in India. The superhero flick has created history by crossing Rs 100 crore in just 3 days of its release. Now, Tom Holland who plays the titular role in the movie has revealed that he would love to visit India soon. Not only this but he also stated that he enjoyed an Indian dish quite recently.

Talking about the same with India Today, Tom Holland said that India has been at the top of his bucket list of places to visit soon but till now he has not had the opportunity to do the same. However, he assured that he would be visiting the country soon. The Spider-Man Far From Home actor said, "I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Amy Pascal Advised Tom Holland & Zendaya Not to Date, Says They Ignored Me

Tom Holland also expressed his happiness at the phenomenal response that Spider-Man No Way Home has got in the Indian theatres. Apart from this, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor revealed that he and his Spider-Man No Way Home co-star and rumoured girlfriend Zendaya have tasted an Indian dish recently. The actor stated, "We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time."

Willem Dafoe Didn't Want Green Goblin Return To Be A Power Cameo, He Insisted On Doing Action Scenes

Meanwhile, talking about Tom Holland and Zendaya's rumoured relationship, Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on all the Spider-Man movies had revealed in a recent interview that she had advised her stars to not date but they all ignored her. While talking to New York Times, Amy had said that she had spoken to Tom and the Euphoria actress when they were first cast in 2017 and advised them not to date. "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there - just don't. Try not to," she revealed.

Incidentally, all the previous Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have also dated their leading ladies from the films in real life aka Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone respectively. For the unversed, Tobey and Kirsten dated back in the year 2001 and kept it under wraps till they broke up in 2003 before the sequel began filming but remained good friends. Meanwhile, Andrew and Emma had dated for a couple of years from 2011 to 2015.