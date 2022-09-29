Tiger Shroff Had Auditioned To Play Spider-Man; Actor Told Marvel 'I Would Save You A Lot Of Money On VFX'

Ever since Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood with Sabir Khan's 2014 film Heropanti, the actor has been entertaining fans with his incredible dance moves and gravity defying stunts. In his recent interview with a radio channel, the actor opened up his Hollywood ambitions like never before.

Tiger told Connect FM Canada, "I've had the privilege to meet a lot of esteemed people from there, and they seem to be very interested in what I do. Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn't been a crossover action hero, per se."

During the course of the interview, Tiger revealed that he had even auditioned for the role of Spider-Man which has been essayed by Tom Holland in the recent films of this superhero franchise. In the past, the Baaghi star had often spoken about auditioning for Hollywood projects, but this was for the first time when he dropped the name of one of the projects.

Tiger said in his podcast, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I'd save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that."

Further, during the conversation, Tiger also shared that he hopes to become a global superstar like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, because there hasn't been one especially in the action genre for a while now.

Workwise, Tiger Shroff has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Vikas Bahl's Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside superstar Akshay Kumar and Shashank Khaitan's Screw Dheela.