TV Legend Betty White's 100th Birthday Celebration Will See A Theatrical Release

Actress-comedian Betty White who is hailed as the 'honorary Mayor of Hollywood' due to her glorious contribution to Hollywood's TV sphere in a career spanning decades will soon be turning 100 years old on January 17, 2022. As a tribute to White hitting this centenary, the entertainment company Fathom Events will be releasing a documentary called Betty White: 100 Years Young- A Celebration that will be an ode to her illustrious career and her as a free-spirited individual. The documentary will be getting a theatrical release for all the Golden Girls actress' fans to see.

Talking about the same, according to a news report in ETalk, the documentary will be released in 900 American theatres. The movie will chronicle Betty White's intimate offscreen moments that will give a closer glimpse into her persona. Apart from that, White's relationship with her office employees and her role as a passionate animal advocate will also be explored in the film. The Mary Tyler Moore Show star will also see some of her close friends from the industry making an appearance in the same. Some of these star-studded names include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Wendy Malick.

According to a news report, Betty White in a statement said, "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be great." The fans of the legendary actress-comedian will also be in for a treat as the documentary will also showcase clips from her iconic works like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live and Hot In Cleveland. Fans were quick to start trending White's name rigorously on Twitter.

Director Steve Boettcher said in a statement, "We didn't want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure." Well, this promises to be nothing less than a visual delight for all the fans of the actress who is considered to be one of the earliest pioneers of Hollywood television. She had also earned Guinness Book Of World Records for being the only actress to have worked for the longest time on television.