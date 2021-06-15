Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment &Tiger Baby Films To Bring Salim-Javed Documentary ‘Angry Young Men’

In
one
of
the
biggest
announcements
of
all
time,
three
of
the
leading
production
houses-
Salman
Khan
Films,
Excel
Entertainment
and
Tiger
Baby
Films
are
all
set
to
come
together
to
bring
Salim
Khan
and
Javed
Akhtar's
documentary
titled-
'Angry
Young
Men'.
Both
the
stalwarts
are
two
of
the
most
celebrated
writers
of
the
country.
Directed
by
Namrata
Rao,
the
documentary
will
be
produced
as
a
joint
venture
under
three
banners
respectively
spearheaded
by
Salman
Khan
(Salman
Khan
Films),
Farhan
Akhtar
&
Ritesh
Sidhwani
(Excel
Entertainment),
Zoya
Akhtar
&
Reema
Kagti
(Tiger
Baby
Films).
The
project
will
capture
the
magic
of
the
era
that
Salim-Javed,
together
created.
Salim-Javed
are
noted
for
being
the
first
Indian
screenwriters
to
achieve
star
status,
becoming
the
most
successful
Indian
screenwriters
of
all
time,
who
revolutionized
Indian
cinema
in
the
1970s,
transforming
and
reinventing
the
Bollywood
formula,
and
pioneering
the
Bollywood
blockbuster
format.