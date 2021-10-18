Venom 2 Box Office India: Tom Hardy's Anti-Hero Sequel Earns 15.50 Cr On First Weekend

Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage which has been released in over 44 markets have marked its first successful weekend in India. The film reportedly collect Rs 15.50 crore gross, also making it the biggest opening weekend for any Bollywood and Hollywood film in India post the reopening of cinemas in July.

A Thursday release with a long weekend proved to be in favour of the makers. The film's opening day earnings were reportedly Rs 3.71 crore, followed by Rs 4.13 crore on day 2 and Rs 3.77 crore on day 3. The final day collection of Rs 3.89 crore brought the total earnings over Rs 15 crore.

Coming back to the film, Venom 2 follows Eddie Brock played by Hardy who tries to revive his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady. Apart from Tom Hardy the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson in pivotal roles. The film made it to theatres in the US in the first week of October and has been making waves at the box office.

Spider-Man No Way Home: Venom 2's Post Credit Shows Tom Hardy Joining Tom Holland?

The film has received mixed reviews from critics but fans are most excited for Venom's entry in the MCU. The post-credit of the film has been making headlines as it shows MCU's Peter Parker played by Tom Holland, hinting at Eddie Broke's entry in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On the other hand, the film's international box office this weekend has collected over $62.3 million bringing the superhero adventure's global haul to $283.7 million. Apart from India, the film earlier this month release in domestic markets like the US and Canada. Meanwhile, other major international markets include the UK, Italy, Spain, South Korea and more.

Venom 2 Features Footage Of Matrix Resurrections Filming

Venom 2 is set to release in France and Germany in coming days followed by Australia in November and Japan in December 2021.