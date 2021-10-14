Venom 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Venom: Let There Be Carnage aka Venom 2 led by Tom Hardy finally released in India on October 14, 2021, with the exception of Maharashtra where the film will release on October 22. The film backed by Sony and Marvel is a sequel to the 2018 hit release Venom. The film follows Eddie Brock played by Hardy who tries to revive his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady.

As fans are still enjoying spoilers from the film, unfortunately, within few hours of its release the film made it to leak sites online. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is not the first film to fall victim to piracy, several releases from 2021 like No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings along with The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It, The Quiet Place 2, Cinderella, Free Guy have also leaked on Indian sites in English.

Coming back to the film, apart from Tom Hardy the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson in pivotal roles. The film made it to theatres in the US in the first week of October and has been making waves at the box office.

According to reports, as of October 13, 2021, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has collected a gross of $147.9 million in the United States and Canada box office. Meanwhile, the film also earned $43.9 million in other international markets including few East-Asian countries and Europe, bringing the worldwide total to $191.8 million.

While the critics have had a mixed response to the film, the post-credit scene has fans excited for Eddie and Venom's involvement in the upcoming MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.