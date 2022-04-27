Avatar 2 Budget To Its Release Date In India- All You Need To Know About The James Cameron Film

James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer is all set to be out in a few weeks. With more plot and casting details out, fans are excited to see the first look at the underwater world of Pandora. The epic science fiction film Avatar held the title of biggest blockbuster for more than a decade, and with the sequel releasing in 2022, the industry has big hopes for the upcoming release.

Zoe Saldana Revealed She Was 'Moved To Tears' After Watching Avatar 2 Footage

Notably, the film is backed by Cameron who is known for other blockbusters and cult classics like Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: The Judgment Day (1991), and Titanic (1997), as well as Avatar (2009). James announced two sequels to the original back in 2010. However, over the years, he continued to work on the story and finally announced four back-to-back sequels set to release from 2022 to 2028.

Avatar 2 is set to be the highest-grossing movie of all time. According to a Deadline report, the combined budget of the film is over $1 billion (Rs 7500 Crore). Earlier, Avatar 2 was set to release in December 2021 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Avatar 3 has been scheduled for December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025 and Avatar 5 for December 2028.

Avatar 2 reportedly has been made on a budget of $250 million (Rs 1914 Crore). As per the latest reports, Avatar 2 will be released in 160 languages worldwide on December 16, 2022. The makers have been releasing little details and behind the scene glimpses of the film, but a teaser is expected to release during Comic-Con 2022.

The film will see Sam Worthington reprising his role as Jake Sully, alongside Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. More actors including CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, and Duane Evans Jr will be joining the cast. According to reports actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will be playing the kids of Jake and Neytiri.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet will be seen playing Metkayina's free driver Ronal alongside new cast members Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Brendon Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, and Jemaine Clement.

Avatar 2 Trailer To Release With Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness: Report

This sequel follows Jake and Neytiri's new family. After their homeland was lost in the original film, they can be seen exploring different parts of Pandora. However, things change once again when humans arrive to execute them again.

According to reports, the film's trailer will be attached to Marvel and Disney's awaited release Doctor Strange 2. The film led by Benedict Cumberbatch titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release on the big screen on May 6, 2022.