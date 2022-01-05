Former Reality Star Stephanie Matto Rushed To The Hospital With Heart Attack Scare, Learns She Had Excess Gas

Former reality TV star Stephanie Matto was rushed to the emergency room after she showed symptoms of a heart attack. However, she later learnt that she was experiencing chest pains due to excess gas. Matto had grabbed several headlines for earning $200,000 by farting in jars and selling the same to her fans.

According to a news report in Daily Mail, Stephanie Matto also announced her retirement after the incident. The 31-year-old ex-reality TV star who hails from Connecticut was rushed to the hospital after getting severe chest pains that had convinced her that she is going to die. The news report further added that the concerned doctors conducted an EKG and some blood tests on her, only to find out the chest pains were caused by an excess of gas accumulation in her body by her occasional diet of banana protein shakes, beans and eggs.

Talking to Jam Press, Stephanie Matto said, "'I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it." The 90-Day Fiance star had begun selling her farts last year in November after she received requests for the same on the adult-content website Unfiltrd. Matto had reportedly charged $1000 for the product and gave a 50 per cent discount during the festive season. Following this, she made a profit of $200,000.

The 'fartrepreneur' began to switch on to a high-fibre diet consisting of eggs and beans to meet the high demand of her business. Stephanie Matto was reportedly farting out around 50 jars in a week. Matto further added protein shakes to her diet after discovering that it made the fart smell worse. She further revealed to the publication about her diet saying, "I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup."

Talking further about her heart attack scare, Stephanie Matto said, "I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. I ended up going to the hospital that evening. I didn't tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet." The former reality TV star said about her medication, "It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business."