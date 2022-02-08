Halle Berry Is 'Heartbroken' That No Black Woman Won Oscar For Best Actress Since Her 2002 Win

Halle Berry, who made history with her Oscar win in 2002 as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress award, recently said that she is heartbroken to see how no other Black woman has since won the honour.

The actress recently made an appearance on ABC's Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special and said it's unbelievable that it's been 2 decades since her win. "You know, I've been asked this question so many times as if I should have the answer. But I don't. But I will say this: I do feel completely heartbroken that there's no other woman standing next to me in 20 years."

For the unversed, Halle Berry had won the award for her performance in Monster's Ball. The film follows a prison guard, Hank Grotowski. Hank and Leticia Musgrove united by the grief of losing their sons develop a close relationship. However, he soon learns that he was party to the execution of her husband, a convicted murderer.

Talking about her win, Halle said she believed that her win would change a lot of things. "I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I'd have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn't happen." However, she is happy that the night inspired so many other people of colour.

"When I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I'm proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams," she told ABC.

Notably, the 94th Academy Awards will be taking place in the traditional Los Angeles Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. This will also mark the first time Oscars will be hosted by a personality in three years.