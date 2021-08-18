Halle Berry Gets Sued By UFC Fighter Cat Zingano, Latter Claims She Was Promised Role Bruised

Halle Berry has reportedly getting sued by former UFC fighter Cat Zingano claiming the former ghosted her on a potential movie role. According to TMZ, Berry had got in touch with the real-life fighter in 2019, while she was prepping for the upcoming movie Bruised.

Halle is all set to make her directorial debut with the film in which she also stars as an aged Mixed Martial Arts fighter who is hoping for one more shot at relevance in the octagon.

Cat Zingano in the lawsuit has alleged that she was told by Berry to keep her schedule open so that she could be ready to act in the movie when the time came to start filming. Zingano reportedly dropped out of a fight on Halle's advice and was released from her UFC contract.

TMZ reported that after UFC offered her a fight, Zingano alleged that she spoke with Berry about the fight and whether or not it would impact her potential movie debut. She further claimed in the lawsuit that Berry told her to turn down the fight for fear that it would create liability concerns for the movie's insurer.

However, now that she is no longer an active UFC fighter, Zingano noted that Berry then informed her that she could no longer be a part of the movie, despite Berry being the one to convince her not to take on a new fight.

Zingano in the suit claimed that Halle Berry has now cut off all communication with her, forcing her to take legal action as a result of the lost movie opportunity as well as her UFC career.

Bruised is set to release on Netflix in November 2021.