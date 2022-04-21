The Matrix Resurrections: Here's OTT Release Date And Time Of Priyanka Chopra's Sci-Fi Film

The Matrix Resurrections took theatres by storm on its release back in December 2021. Now four months after its theatrical premiere, the science-fiction movie is all set to make its OTT debut. The Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves-starrer film is the fourth instalment in the popular Matrix, a cult film that had a huge fan following even after decades.

Met Gala 2022: Everything You Must Know About Its Theme, Guests, Hosts And More

Announcing its OTT release, Amazon Prime Video took to its official Twitter account on Thursday (April 21) and revealed the release date. The post read, "Choose your pill," in a reference to a scene in the first film of the franchise, The Matrix. "#TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada (sic)," it added.

Take a look at the post,

choose your pill 💊#TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12

in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada pic.twitter.com/PGQTNRdKVs — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 21, 2022

The film takes place sixty years after the events in The Matrix Revolutions and follows the life of Neo, who now lives a normal life as a game developer. Neo can be seen having trouble distinguishing between reality and fantasy and everything changes when he meets Trinity once again.

The fourth film brought back the original cast with Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Apart from them the film also starred, Lambert Wilson and Neil Patrick Harris in the lead roles.

Priyanka Chopra Hits Back At Critics For Criticising The Length Of Her Role In The Matrix Resurrections

The makers also added a slew of new names to the franchise's cast such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff and more. Earlier this year, the film also received a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 75th British Academy Film Awards.

The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series, namely, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix Resurrections, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 12, from midnight for Indian audience.