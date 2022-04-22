Thor: Love and Thunder Merchandise Leak Reveals How Natalie Portman Turns Into A Superhero

Marvel recently released the teaser of the anticipated film Thor: Love and Thunder. The teaser gave a glimpse at the main characters in the film including Chirs Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Nataline Portman and more. While the trailer featured female Thor only for a few seconds, a new merchandise leak revealed how Jane Foster got her powers.

Nataline Portman's character Jane Foster first appeared in Thor as the god's love interest. After appearing in the first two Thor films, she was often referenced in other films but didn't make an appearance. Now she will be returning as one of the main characters fighting to save Earth.

The teaser featured Jane Foster wielding the Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. While Mjolnir was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, it appears intact with cracks in Jane's hand. A merchandise synopsis revealed how she got her powers. As per The Direct, the description of the Mighty Thor's helmet reveals that Jane got her powers from Mjolnir's broken pieces when she visited New Asgard, the sanctuary of Asgardians on Earth.

The description on the new line of character replica reads, "Suffering from cancer, astrophysicist and Thor's ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the thunder god, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gifted her the superpowers of Thor, to battle threats internal and external. Wielding Mjolnir herself, she had become a godly protector and a new hero was born!"

The storyline is similar to that of Jane's track in the Marvel Comics from 2014. The film's official synopsis revealed Thor will go on a self-discovery journey. "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced - a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods."

Directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Jamie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel and others.