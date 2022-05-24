Thor: Love and Thunder New Trailer Reveals First Look Of Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher

Marvel has released a new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer finally featuring scenes with Jane as Mighty Thor along with the first look of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe's Zeus. The full-length trailer gives a glimpse at what Thor and his Asgardian friends on Earth are up to.

According to reports, the new trailer was revealed during the NBA East Finals playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The official Twitter account of the film introduced the trailer with a caption, "Let me tell you the story of the space Viking, Thor Odinson..." Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8."

The two-minute-long clip begins with Taika Waititi's Korg telling the story of "the space viking, Thor Odinson, to a bunch of kids on a different planet. He tells them that Thor wasn't an ordinary man, he was a God who saved Earth many times. Thor then can be seen returning to earth when Asgard is attacked.

“Let me tell you the story of the space viking, Thor Odinson…”



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/CysmkO7GGP — Thor (@thorofficial) May 24, 2022

The trailer also shows Thor and Mighty Thor/Jane Foster interacting for the first time. While Foster wonders if it has been three or four years since they've seen each other, Thor quickly responds that it has been "eight years, seven months, and six days... give or take." Jane and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie are also seen interacting across the universe as they travel together.

Meanwhile, for the first look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the trailer features his iconic lines "all gods will die." He also notes that Thor is not like the other gods he has killed, to which Thor responds, "because I have something worth fighting for."

The clip also features a look at Russell Crowe's Zeus. In the first trailer, only his back was visible but the new trailer shows him interacting with Thor. Notably, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the awaited releases of 2022, especially after mixed reviews for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

Thor 4 will hit the big screen on July 8, 2022.