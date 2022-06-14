Amber Heard Doesn't Blame The Jury In Johnny Depp Defamation Case: I Don't Take It Personally

Amber Heard recently gave her first interview after losing the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress said that she understands why the Virginia jury gave their verdict in favour of Depp and added she didn't take it personally.

During the interview with Savannah Guthrie of the American television network NBC's Today show, Heard said, "I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Talking about the negative social media coverage, she called it unfair and added, "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgements you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally."

The show is scheduled to be aired on Tuesday and Wednesday. A clip from the interview was shared on the show's Twitter handle.

The Aquaman actress said that she believes there wasn't a fair representation on social media and she wasn't deserving of the hate and vitriol. "Even if you think that I'm lying, you cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair," she added.

For the unversed, Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. The jury found her guilty on all counts and ordered her to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Amber had also filed a counter suit against Johnny for $100 million claiming he defamed her when his former lawyer called her a liar. The jury found him guilty on one count and awarded her $2 million.

On the work front, Amber was set to appear in Warner Bros Aquaman 2 however, reports have claimed that the actress' part has been cut down in the movie.