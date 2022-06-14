    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amber Heard Doesn't Blame The Jury In Johnny Depp Defamation Case: I Don't Take It Personally

      By
      |

      Amber Heard recently gave her first interview after losing the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress said that she understands why the Virginia jury gave their verdict in favour of Depp and added she didn't take it personally.

      amber heard

      Johnny Depp May Drop .35 M Damages Claim If Amber Heard Stops Appeal, Lawyers Say It Wasn't About MoneyJohnny Depp May Drop .35 M Damages Claim If Amber Heard Stops Appeal, Lawyers Say It Wasn't About Money

      During the interview with Savannah Guthrie of the American television network NBC's Today show, Heard said, "I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

      Talking about the negative social media coverage, she called it unfair and added, "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgements you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally."

      The show is scheduled to be aired on Tuesday and Wednesday. A clip from the interview was shared on the show's Twitter handle.

      amber heard, johnny depp,

      Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Opens Up About Dating Rumours; Calls It SexistJohnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Opens Up About Dating Rumours; Calls It Sexist

      The Aquaman actress said that she believes there wasn't a fair representation on social media and she wasn't deserving of the hate and vitriol. "Even if you think that I'm lying, you cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair," she added.

      For the unversed, Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. The jury found her guilty on all counts and ordered her to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Amber had also filed a counter suit against Johnny for $100 million claiming he defamed her when his former lawyer called her a liar. The jury found him guilty on one count and awarded her $2 million.

      On the work front, Amber was set to appear in Warner Bros Aquaman 2 however, reports have claimed that the actress' part has been cut down in the movie.

      Comments
      Read more about: amber heard Johnny Depp aquaman 2
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2022
      IIFA Promotion
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X