Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Sexual Assault And Threatening To Kill Her During Australia Visit

Amber Heard during her testimony on Thursday (May 5) cried while on the stand as she recounted a three-day fight with Johnny Depp in Australia. She claimed that on the second day of the fight, Depp in a drug and alcohol-fueled rage hit her.

Amber Heard In Court Tearfully Recounts When Johnny Depp Hit Her For First Time

The actress revealed that she visited Depp in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015 when he was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie on the Gold Coast. She said on their first evening together, they had planned dinner at the house where Depp she claimed had been drinking began an argument. She claimed he pushed her against the refrigerator and held her there by her throat.

Heard said she broke free and retreated upstairs. Later she said, she tried to get him to eat since they had never had dinner, but he was "belligerent" and threw bottles that broke around her.

Reports quoted Heard telling the jury, "At some point, he's on top of me. I'm looking in his eyes and I don't see him anymore, and I don't see him anymore. It wasn't him. It was black, I've never been so scared in my life."

She claimed that Depp tore off her nightgown, dragged her across the broken glass of a bottle of alcohol naked and repeatedly punched her. Heard revealed that the next thing she remembered was being bent over on the bar with her chest up and something inside her.

In court, Amber said that she noticed the broken glass around her and panicked. "I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone. I didn't know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. Please God, I hope it's not broken."

Johnny Depp Laughs During Amber Heard's Testimony; Actress Spotted Posing For Camera Mid Cry

Amber's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked what Depp was saying to her during the alleged sexual assault. The Aquaman actress told the jurors, that Deep said, "I'll f--king kill you." Heard revealed that she went to the bathroom, vomited and then took two sleeping pills. When she woke up Depp was writing on the walls with his injured finger.

The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation case is set to go dark for one week as per prescheduled hiatus. Heard is due back on the stand to continue her direct testimony on May 16, 2022.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.