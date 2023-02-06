‘Lord What Did She Do To Her Face?" Pop Queen Madonna's ‘Unrecognisable Face' At Grammy 2023 Confuses Fans

64-year-old
pop
queen
Madonna
was
the
honorary
guest
speaker
at
the
recently
held
65th
Grammy
Awards,
which
took
place
on
Sunday.
The
singer,
who
herself
has
been
nominated
for
the
Grammys
28
times
in
the
past,
confused
fans
with
her
"new" appearance.
Madonna,
who
took
over
the
stage
to
introduce
Sam
Smith
and
Kim
Petras
for
their
hit
song
'Unholy,'
baffled
her
fans
with
her
changed
face.
It
is
said
that
the
songstress
had
recently
gone
through
some
surgeries,
and
fans
took
to
social
media
to
comment
on
her
changed
appearance.
Madonna,
after
introducing
Sam
Smith
and
Kim
Petras,
who
were
about
to
perform
on
their
Unholy
number,
congratulated
them
on
winning
the
Grammys.
She
also
acknowledged
having
different
ideas;
however,
it
was
her
face
that
grabbed
all
the
eyeballs.
Social
media
users
took
to
Twitter
to
express
their
shock
over
Madonna's
unrecognisable
face.
One
Tweeted
saying,
"Whaaaaaat
happened
to
Madonna's
face?!
#GRAMMYs," while
another
one
shared
a
meme
of
Adele's
confused
face
and
wrote,
"Me
attempting
to
ignore
the
fact
that
Madonna
has
a
whole
new
face.
#GRAMMYs."
Another
one
said,
"This
legit
looks
like
a
Madonna
impersonator
with
pics
of
rhe
[sic]
real
Madonna
in
the
background.
She
really
f-ked
up
her
face."
One
twitter
user
chimed,
"Madonna
looks
good
for
her
age...
if
her
age
is
2,700
year
old
vampire
who
eats
babies
and
small
animals
alive."
"Has
Madonna
been
nominated
for
'Best
New
Face'
at
this
year's
Grammy
Awards?"
another
user
joked.
Another
person
expressed
distress,
saying,
"Madonna
doesn't
even
look
like
Madonna.
Who
was
that?
So
awkward.
#GRAMMYs."
The
reactions
to
Madonna's
face
came
after
her
iconic
pictures
from
over
the
years
were
projected
on
the
stage.
Check
out
some
tweets
here:-
Madonna
wore
an
all-black
outfit
featuring
a
matching
blazer
dress,
a
maxi
skirt
over
a
white
collared
shirt,
a
black
tie,
and
added
fishnet
tights.
To
add
more
punch
to
the
look,
Madonna
opted
for
purple
platform
heels,
kept
her
hair
braided
in
ponytails,
and
went
for
bleached
eyebrows.