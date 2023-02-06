‘Lord What Did She Do To Her Face?" Pop Queen Madonna's ‘Unrecognisable Face' At Grammy 2023 Confuses Fans

Madonna, who took over the stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their hit song ‘Unholy,' baffled her fans with her changed face.

64-year-old pop queen Madonna was the honorary guest speaker at the recently held 65th Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday. The singer, who herself has been nominated for the Grammys 28 times in the past, confused fans with her "new" appearance. Madonna, who took over the stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their hit song 'Unholy,' baffled her fans with her changed face. It is said that the songstress had recently gone through some surgeries, and fans took to social media to comment on her changed appearance.

Madonna, after introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who were about to perform on their Unholy number, congratulated them on winning the Grammys. She also acknowledged having different ideas; however, it was her face that grabbed all the eyeballs. Social media users took to Twitter to express their shock over Madonna's unrecognisable face.

One Tweeted saying, "Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna's face?! #GRAMMYs," while another one shared a meme of Adele's confused face and wrote, "Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs." Another one said, "This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of rhe [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really f-ked up her face." One twitter user chimed, "Madonna looks good for her age... if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive."

"Has Madonna been nominated for 'Best New Face' at this year's Grammy Awards?" another user joked. Another person expressed distress, saying, "Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward. #GRAMMYs." The reactions to Madonna's face came after her iconic pictures from over the years were projected on the stage.

Check out some tweets here:-

Madonna looks good for her age... if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive. pic.twitter.com/pnJfkhgmAO — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2023

Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZsNJzfRNdK — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) February 6, 2023

I was thinking Madonna looked similar to someone then it hit me. pic.twitter.com/OD7046xbAV — Chris Reid (@InnerTryps) February 6, 2023

Madonna needs to stop with the plastic surgery and embrace the aging process. She’s nearly unrecognizable at this point. #TheGrammys #Grammys pic.twitter.com/IqfNu3eunU — Gina (@Gina_Banina) February 6, 2023

Madonna wore an all-black outfit featuring a matching blazer dress, a maxi skirt over a white collared shirt, a black tie, and added fishnet tights. To add more punch to the look, Madonna opted for purple platform heels, kept her hair braided in ponytails, and went for bleached eyebrows.

