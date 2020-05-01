Madonna Tests Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies; Says She Wants To ‘Breathe In COVID-19 Air’

International sensation Madonna has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The singer shared that she wishes to go out in the open and take a long drive and 'breathe in the COVID-19 air'. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has stated that even if a person tests positive for the antibodies, it does not necessarily mean that they are immune to the virus.

Madonna took to her Instagram handle and shared the news on Thursday. Posting a video where she starts off by saying, "Quarantine Diaries No. 14.," through a dubbing, as she types on a typewriter. Madonna later adds, "I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies."

She continues to say that she would like to spend time outside her house in light of the test results. "So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," she says.

Sharing a few other thoughts, she concludes, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."

The CDC has said that having antibodies for the virus may mean that a person has developed antibodies from possibly a related Coronavirus. They are unclear as to whether these antibodies will provide immunity against COVID-19.

As the world has come to a standstill in the last few months, like other artists, Madonna has also had to cancel some of her shows too.

Madonna has joined hands with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to find drugs that can be used in treatment or as vaccination against the COVID-19.

