Prime Video Hosts A Special Screening In Mumbai For Fallout With Jonathan Nolan and Ella Purnell

MUMBAI,
India
-21,
2024
-
Ahead
of
the
worldwide
release
of
Prime
Video's
highly
anticipated
global
series
Fallout,
Director
and
Executive
Producer
Jonathan
Nolan
and
actress
Ella
Purnell
visited
India
for
a
special
Asia
Pacific
Premiere
in
Mumbai
to
kickstart
their
world
tour.
The
Fallout
team
opened
the
vault
to
the
series'
first
episode,
which
was
attended
by
fans
of
the
franchise
followed
by
an
insightful
fireside
conversation
with
Sushant
Sreeram,
Country
Director,
Prime
Video
India.
Based
on
one
of
the
greatest
video
game
series
of
all
time,
Fallout
is
the
story
of
haves
and
have-nots
in
a
world
in
which
there's
almost
nothing
left
to
have.
Two-hundred
years
after
the
apocalypse,
the
gentle
denizens
of
luxury
fallout
shelters
are
forced
to
return
to
the
irradiated
hellscape
their
ancestors
left
behind-and
are
shocked
to
discover
an
incredibly
complex,
gleefully
weird,
and
highly
violent
universe
waiting
for
them.
The
series
is
an
original
story,
which
comes
from
Kilter
Films
and
executive
producers
Jonathan
Nolan
and
Lisa
Joy,
the
creators
of
Westworld.
It
will
be
available
to
stream
exclusively
on
Prime
Video
in
India
and
more
than
240
countries
and
territories
worldwide
from
April
11
in
English,
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada
and
Malayalam.