Prime Video Hosts A Special Screening In Mumbai For Fallout With Jonathan Nolan and Ella Purnell

MUMBAI, India -21, 2024 - Ahead of the worldwide release of Prime Video's highly anticipated global series Fallout, Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Nolan and actress Ella Purnell visited India for a special Asia Pacific Premiere in Mumbai to kickstart their world tour. The Fallout team opened the vault to the series' first episode, which was attended by fans of the franchise followed by an insightful fireside conversation with Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind-and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series is an original story, which comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld. It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from April 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Trailer link: