EXCLUSIVE! Nitu Chandra On Hollywood Projects: I Stand Confident Where I Am Because Very Few People Can

Nitu Chandra who made her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt, also have an impressive filmography in India with releases like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, 13B as well as producing the National Award-winning movie Mithila Makhaan. The actress recently opened up about the Never Back Down: Revolt's release and her upcoming projects with Filmibeat.

Nitu's Hollywood debut Never Back Down: Revolt is the fourth instalment in the multi-starrer actioner franchise. Directed by Kellie Madison the film starred Nitu in a leading role as Jaya a fighter who is kidnapped and forced to battle in cut-throat underground fights. The actress revealed that it was her martial art skills that bagged her the leading role in the film.

Talking about its OTT India release Nitu said she is grateful for the kind of response her work gets. She said, "People have loved my work in the film, as artists it is the best part you can find out from the audience what they loved about your work. Today audience is the judge. If they like you, you will find out and if they do you will know. I am very happy that they have loved my work in the film."

Nitu Chandra's character in Never Back Down: Revolt, Jaya was designed around her. Nitu revealed even though Jaya was written after the writer and the producers met her, Jaya is nothing like her. Nitu said, "I am very honest to my heart and keep it very simple. I am very down to earth. I feel like acting is my profession and if I act in person and on-screen I'll suffocate to death. Jaya is the complete opposite of me. She is acting, when she is being tough to protect herself. Jaya is caring and soft from the inside. So that is the difference between Jaya and me, whatever I am feeling you will be able to see it on my face."

Notably, Nitu has also worked in Korean shows as well as European films. However, she revealed a good script is all she needs. "I love acting, it makes me happy so it didn't matter where I was working. I am working on something in Korean and in Greek as well. As long as it is a good script I will work on it," Nitu added.

However, she did notice a difference in how artists are treated in foreign industries and in India, she said, "Work environment in the US is very different from home. For me what is worth is my simplicity. My producers have always told me that I am very humble and down to earth. Something that I have realised is that here in Bollywood is the opposite. If you don't have an attitude and if you are simple, no one takes you seriously. In Hollywood, you can be simple, down to earth and people love you. It is something I have always been and they have accepted me the way I am."

The actress currently has two more big Hollywood projects in her pipeline and has no plans of slowing down. She said, "I see myself representing India in my best capacity and best way. Knowing that I am representing a billion people, who are experts in their own way, makes me a bit nervous but it is also exciting. But I stand confident because where I stand very few people get the opportunity to stand there and I am very proud of it."

"Coming from no where I made this happen because I was manifesting positivity and I am only thankful to God for what he has given me. I do believe that if I can do it anyone can who works hard and puts their heart and soul into it," Nitu added.

After Revolt, the actress revealed she is working on producing films in Hollywood as well as back home. Chandra told Filmibeat, "I am producing projects on OTT, in my mother tongue and even in Hollywood. I have my slate ready and I am going to go all out soon."

Nitu concluded by sharing her plans to launch an OTT platform. She said, "I am going to launch an OTT platform for the languages of Bihar. I thought nobody else is doing it why shouldn't I start. Today is the time to go all out. Today there is no difference between artists, all it matters is what you are between action and cut. Nothing else matters."