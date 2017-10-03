 »   »   » SAD NEWS: Rakesh ‘Bulli’ Of CHELUVINA CHITTARA Fame Has Passed Away Due To Ill Health!

Rakesh, who was most famously known for his role as Bulli in the film, Cheluvina Chittara, has apparently passed away. The child actor, who made his a,cting debut with the film, Cheluvina Chittara, passed away on October 2, yesterday.

The actor, who was suffering from gangrene problem had recently got treated for the same. Though his last two months were a nightmare, the actor was back to acting after getting his gangrene cured.



Very recently, Rakesh was admitted to St. John's Hospital in Koramangala due to his fading health. He breathed his last yesterday as he did not respond to any of the treatments that were administered to him.



Rakesh is the son of veteran actress Asharani. Apart from Cheluvina Chittara, he was also seen in the films, Bandhu Balaga, Bhajarangi, Chanda, Modala Sala and 40 more other films in side roles. He was at present acting in the film, Dhoomapana.