 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty Affirms That He Is The Reason Behind The Delay Of THUGS OF MALGUDI!

It was only a couple of weeks ago that there were rumours in Sandalwood that said Thugs Of Malgudi was shelved. Well, we later confirmed that it was not, after Rakshit Shetty made it clear on Twitter.
A few Sandalwood pundits assumed that Thugs Of Malgudi, starring Kichcha Sudeep and directed by Rakshit Shetty was highly doubtful in materialising.
Rakshit Shetty, who recently appeared on the show, Super Talk Time confessed something about the film and the rumours surrounding it. He has said that the project has been delayed and not cancelled.
Read on to find out extra information about Thugs Of Malgudi..
What Did Rakshit Shetty Say?
Rakshit Shetty was asked about Thugs Of Malgudi and its process by Akul Balaji while he was on the show, Super Talk Time.
I Am The Cause For The Delay
Rakshit Shetty said, "If everything went according to the plan, Thugs Of Malgudi should have started last year. But rarely do things go according to our plans. I got busy hence I am to blame for its delay."
Script Making In Process
The Simple Star further added, "I am now busy with Avane Srimannarayana. After finishing that, I will take a break for three months during which, I will finish off the scripting work of Thugs Of Malgudi."
Thugs Of Malgudi Has Not Stopped!
Rakshit Shetty concluded by saying, "I want to say that Thugs Of Malgudi has not been stopped, instead, it is just being delayed. The film's script suits only Kichcha Sudeep and no-one else. If he doesn't want to be a part of this project, then I will not make this film at all."