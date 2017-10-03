 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty Affirms That He Is The Reason Behind The Delay Of THUGS OF MALGUDI!

It was only a couple of weeks ago that there were rumours in Sandalwood that said Thugs Of Malgudi was shelved. Well, we later confirmed that it was not, after Rakshit Shetty made it clear on Twitter.

A few Sandalwood pundits assumed that Thugs Of Malgudi, starring Kichcha Sudeep and directed by Rakshit Shetty was highly doubtful in materialising.

Rakshit Shetty, who recently appeared on the show, Super Talk Time confessed something about the film and the rumours surrounding it. He has said that the project has been delayed and not cancelled.

