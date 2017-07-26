 »   »   » Pratham-Bhuvan War: Sudeep Intervenes; Advises Both Of Them!

The last three days have been all about the fights between the fellow contestants of Bigg Boss 4, Pratham and Bhuvan. Their fight has reached a level where in it is no more fun; but just nuisance.

Both the actors have lodged a complaint against each other and have opted to fight legally at the court. The police too have taken their complaints and are looking forward to conclude it at the earliest.

The actors are playing the blame game, or so it seems to the general public. Knowing that throwing the blame here and there will not end the tussle, Kichcha Sudeep intervened and has given some advice to the youngsters.

Kichcha Sudeep, who recently got back to the city after a hectic schedule of shooting in London, invited the two actors to his house and knocked some sense into the brains of the two actors.

