 »   »   » Pratham-Bhuvan War: Sudeep Intervenes; Advises Both Of Them!

The last three days have been all about the fights between the fellow contestants of Bigg Boss 4, Pratham and Bhuvan. Their fight has reached a level where in it is no more fun; but just nuisance.
Both the actors have lodged a complaint against each other and have opted to fight legally at the court. The police too have taken their complaints and are looking forward to conclude it at the earliest.
The actors are playing the blame game, or so it seems to the general public. Knowing that throwing the blame here and there will not end the tussle, Kichcha Sudeep intervened and has given some advice to the youngsters.
Kichcha Sudeep, who recently got back to the city after a hectic schedule of shooting in London, invited the two actors to his house and knocked some sense into the brains of the two actors.
Sudeep's Advice
Kichcha Sudeep, who had invited the two actors to his J.P. Nagar residence, seems to have knocked some sense into their heads. According to sources, he has asked the two actors to leave all these controversies behind and grow as artists in the industry.
Concentrate On Your Acting Career!
People have given the two of you many opportunities and chances to be famous. People give some respect to you, guard your image safely. The two of you have good cinemas in hands now. Forget all these tussles and move on in your life. Concentrate on movies and grow as a human. - Kichcha Sudeep.
Withdraw The Complaints
Your show is garnering good response from the audience. I wish all the luck for your upcoming films. Let go of these complaints on each other, withdraw them and concentrate on your career! - Kichcha Sudeep.
Pratham's Opinions
After the meeting with Kichcha Sudeep, Pratham spoke to the media. When asked as to what happened inside, Pratham replied, "Sudeep Sir's house is like a powerhouse. I had been to his house to enquire about his health and his trip to London. He congratulated me for the show's success and wished me luck."