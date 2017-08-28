 »   »   » Vasishta N. Simha Joins The Sets Of K.G.F In Mysuru; Will RAJAHULI Magic Be Recreated?

Rocking Star Yash's upcoming movie K.G.F's filming is in full swing in Mysuru. The big-budget film is being helmed by Prashant Neel, who had shot to fame with his debut film Uggram.

Yash is paired with the debutante, Srinidhi Shetty. At this juncture, a new actor has entered the film's team for shooting.

One of Sandalwood's busiest actors, Vasishta N. Simha has now joined the cast of the film. He was recently spotted in Mysuru along with the team of K.G.F.

Vasishta Simha's role in the film is still unknown as the team has successfully managed to keep it under wraps as of now.

By the way, both Vasishta Simha and Rocking Star Yash had previously acted in the film, Rajahuli. It gave a break to many of the actors in the film. After Rajahuli, these two actors have not worked together.

Now, after a long gap of 4 years, the two powerful actors will be seen on screen together, so get ready to see them in K.G.F.