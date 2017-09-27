 »   »   » Dasara Weekend Gala: Special TV Programs To Watch Out For On Friday & Saturday!

Come Dasara and the entire nation erupts with joy. Most people have holidays which they spend at home with their families. A family get-together is a must during this occasion, every year.

During such get-togethers, television plays an important role in uniting the entire household. This Dasara, Udaya TV brings to you a variety of special programs that a complete family can enjoy.

Yes, Udaya TV will bring to you the world television premiere of two new Kannada films, a grand event titled, 'Serial Habba' and a special cookery show, 'Kai Ruchi'.

On the ninth day of Dasara, Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja, a few very special guests will teach how to cook some exclusive festival food and tele-serial actors are going to entertain you in Serial Habba.

