 »   »   » Dasara Weekend Gala: Special TV Programs To Watch Out For On Friday & Saturday!

Come Dasara and the entire nation erupts with joy. Most people have holidays which they spend at home with their families. A family get-together is a must during this occasion, every year.
During such get-togethers, television plays an important role in uniting the entire household. This Dasara, Udaya TV brings to you a variety of special programs that a complete family can enjoy.
Yes, Udaya TV will bring to you the world television premiere of two new Kannada films, a grand event titled, 'Serial Habba' and a special cookery show, 'Kai Ruchi'.
On the ninth day of Dasara, Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja, a few very special guests will teach how to cook some exclusive festival food and tele-serial actors are going to entertain you in Serial Habba.
Vaishali Kai Ruchi
Film actress Vaishali Deepak, who has acted in films like Charlie, Shivalinga and the latest, Bharjari, will teach the audience some new festive dishes, while sharing her film experiences.
Gagana's Tryst With Food
Serial actress Gagana, who acts in the serial, Doddmane Sose, will enlighten us about some of the special festival foods that she knows. The program will be telecast on September 29 at 12:00 pm.
Cinema Premiere 1
For the first time on Indian television, the Kannada film, Kathe, Chitrakathe, Nirdeshana Puttanna will be telecast at 1:00 pm on September 29. The film stars Komal Kumar and Priyamani in lead roles and belongs to the horror/comedy genre.
Serial Habba
The ostentatious event, 'Serial Habba', will be telecast on Udaya TV at 4:30 pm on September 29. The event was held at Dharwad a few days back to commemorate the Dasara celebrations.
It also acted as a conclave of three tele-serials. Serials actors of 'Jo Jo Laali', 'Sarayu' and 'Kaveri' will be seen entertaining the audience.