 »   »   »  BREAKING NEWS! IT Raid On Sandalwood Stars Yash, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth, Sudeep & Others Residence!

In a shocking raid by IT department today morning, several Sandalwood stars including Yash, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, KFG producer Vijay Kirgandur and others have been subjected to interrogation. The raid took place around 8 in the morning, involving 6 IT officials. Pictures of the IT officials at the residence of these actors are making rounds on the internet which. Several news portals are reporting that the accumulation of black money within sandalwood to be the reason for the shocking raid.
IT Raid At Shivarajkumar's Residence
As per the latest reports, the officials are currently interrogating Shivarajkumar's residence in Manyata Tech Park. Also, it has been said that around 25 celebrities from the industry have been targeted in today's raid.
Yash Questioned By IT Officials
What comes across more shocking is the fact that the raid took place after the grand success of the film KFG. As per the latest box office reports, Yash's movie has collected over Rs 154 Crores worldwide, withing two weeks since its release. The huge sum of money involved alone seems to have lured the IT department
Puneeth's Residence Under Attack
The officials have also entered Puneeth Rajkumars's residence in Sadashivnagar. Rockline Venkatesh is another Sandalwood celebrity who has been subjected to the IT raid. As per the new reports, the IT officials are looking into the documents regarding the actor-producer's assets and properties.
Actors Yet To Comment
This is considered to be the biggest IT attack on the Kannada film industry till date! All the actors and producers including Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Vijay Kirgandur are yet to issue a statement as the verification by the officials is currently taking place.
Watch the space for more latest updates.