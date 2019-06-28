Indrajit Lankesh Busy With His Bollywood Venture Shakeela; Film To Have A Crisp International Cut

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who is famously known for his hearty laugh on the comedy television show Maja With Sruja is busy with his Bollywood venture. He will be seen making his debut in Bollywood with Shakeela, that stars Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The movie is said to have two different versions. While one will be specifically made for the Indian audience, the international edition is being created for film festivals. While talking to TOI, Indrajit said that Shakeela will have a crisp international cut.

"We were awaiting the dates of Ballu Saluja, who has worked on films like Dangal and Lagaan, to be free. He has finished work on his upcoming international film, a Chinese production. He is now working towards ensuring we have a slick, crisp international cut that will appeal to the viewers across continents and on streaming platforms," Indrajit stated.

He further added, "For the Indian release version though, we will retain song and dance, for this is about the film industry and it does require those elements that are essential to Indian films."

Shakeela's popularity in South India is well known. When the filmmaker was asked if he would be dubbing the film in Southern languages, he said, "I will never say never. As of now, we are working towards ensuring we have the Hindi version ready. We will take a call on dubbing it in other languages later."