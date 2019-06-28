Rustum Twitter Review: Shivrajkumar Fans Disappointed! 'Booking Itself Is Very Poor'

@gouthu_jackie

"#Rustum is a literal blunder. The first half just takes the Cake for the worst narration this year for an actor like #Shivanna.No hopes for the second half."

@Butler

‏"No use of advance booking. The current booking itself is very poor post villain made people to have zero interest on shivanna movies. Before that Shivanna movies andre it's like festival celebrations . Kavacha is the best example a good movie flopped at box office #Rustum"

@Abhi15blr

"Something is wrong with #Rustum team. Movie release anta ne gothilla. No promotion no hype. They should learn marketing from prems"

@ntr_appu

"No celebration,No festival,No benefit shows that too for mass movie of Shivanna..Kavacha effect. #Rustum"

@sathyar23

"#Rustum #Shivanna Terrific Action @stuntravivarma proved his direction talent in his first venture. Terrific first half."

Vivek Makes His Sandalwood Debut

The film may not have come across as interesting for some of the audience, but it consists of a few facets that Shivrajkumar fans can look forward too. The action sequences and BGM have got a thumbs up. Also, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is making his Sandalwood debut with Rustum.