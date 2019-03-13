English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Chapter 2 Shoot Starts Today! Yash, Prashanth & Rest Of The Team Seek Blessings At Temple! PICS

    By
    |

    It's been over two months since Yash's KGF hit the theatres, and yet continues to roar loud. It is the first Kannada movie to have grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The action-drama went to create new records and break several that were set by previous films. Despite emerging as the most successful film, it made the fans and audience wonder what its sequel had to offer. And, after a lot of waiting and anticipation, fans can finally stay at peace as KGF Chapter 2 shoot is starting today! Lead actors Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel and the rest of the team had been to a temple to seek blessings prior to the shoot. Have a look at the pictures below...

    KGF Team Seeks Blessings!

    Rocking Star Yash, KGF's lead actress Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur and the rest of the team were spotted at the Kodandaram temple yesterday. The shoot for Chapter 2 will commence today. KGF Chapter 2's Muhurtha has surely gotten the fans excited!

    Srinidhi Shetty Looks Gorgeous

    KGF's female lead Srinidhi Shetty looked simply beautiful at the Muhartam ceremony. She was seen wearing a blue and white salwar kameez with her hair let loose. The viewers couldn't wait to know if Rocky Bhai finally gets married to his lady love in Chapter 2.

    Yash All Set To Rule!

    Undoubtedly, Yash was one of the most prominent factors that led to the success of KGF. Upon watching him on screen, one could see the amount of effort he's put in to achieve the character. In a recent interview, he has revealed that Chapter 2 is going to bigger and better as the makers have saved the best for the last!

    KGF So Far...

    Though Chapter 2's shooting has begun, the original film continues to run successfully across a few theatres. Latest figures are suggesting that it has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Do you think KGF 2 will be able to beat Chapter 1's record? Let us know what you feel in the comments below!

    MOST READ : Yajamana On Its Way To Break KGF's Record! Will Yash Lose To Darshan In The Race?

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue