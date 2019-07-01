English
    Pailwaan On Its Way To Break KGF's Record? Sudeep's Film To Be Released Across 2500 Screens!

    By
    |

    Pailwaan is only a month away from hitting the theatres. Sudeep's next is one of the biggest releases of Sandalwood. The film has already garnered a lot of attention for its impressive trailer. Also, a lot has been discussed about the actor's professional boxer look in the movie. And now, we have learned that Pailwaan makers are planning on releasing the film across 2500 screens worldwide. If the reports hold true, then Sudeep will be breaking Yash's KGF record for being the biggest Kannada release so far.

    Pailwaan On Its Way To Break KGFs Record?

    The makers of Pailwaan have announced that the movie would be dubbed in multiple languages. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the sport-centric film. He will be seen making his debut in Sandalwood with Pailwaan.

    Sudeep fans are already in a celebration mode as the release date has been finalised. Reportedly, Pailwaan will be out on August 8, 2019, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. But, there's a twist. Sudeep will not be the only Kannada star to be gracing the silverscreen on this day.

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Kurukshetra team is also planning on releasing the film on this special occasion. The movie is already in its post production stages. It is being produced by Muniratna under Naganna's direction. If the reports hold true, then Pailwaan will be clashing with Kurukshetra.

    Sudeep Vs Nagarjuna Akkineni! Bigg Boss Kannada Trailer Copied By Telugu Bigg Boss Season 3?

    Both Pailwaan and Kurukshetra are two of the biggest releases of 2019. According to the reports, they are being made on a huge budget. Also, Sudeep and Darshan will be donning different roles than their usual. Considering the craze with regard to these actors, it isn't possible to guess which one of these films will garner more profit. Only time can answer that!

    Are you as thrilled as us about watching Pailwaan and Kurukshetra in the theatres? Let us know in the comments below!

    Read more about: pailwaan sudeep yash kgf
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
