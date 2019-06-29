English
    Rustum Box Office Collection (Day 1) : Shivrajkumar’s Mass Entertain Fails To Beat Kavacha’s Record?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    After playing the visually-challenged man in Kavacha, Shivrajkumar made an appearance on the silverscreen with his latest release Rustum. The film revolves around an ordinary man transforming into an honest police officer. While the fans were looking forward to watching this mass film, majority of them have expressed disappointment. Rustum has received minimal ratings from the critics as well. The film released across Karnataka yesterday. Here is its Day 1 box office collection report. Will it be able to beat Kavacha's record? Read further.

    Rustum Box Office Collection (Day 1)

    Despite being a smaller release and an unconventional film, Kavacha performed fairly well at the box office. Reports suggest that it earned between Rs 2 and 3 Crore on the Day 1 of its release. However, fans are already trashing Rustum's team for lack of publicity. Considering the very little buzz it has managed to create and the reaction it has received, experts are suggesting that it may only collect close to Rs 1 crore at the box office on the Day 1.

    Usually, mass films work better over the weekend. We need to wait and watch if there is any development in bookings at the deserted theatres. Unlike Shivrajkumar's other films, Rustum couldn't garner much eyeballs with its sound tracks too. In fact, it was subjected to trolling for its song Police Baby sharing high resemblance with the Tamil song Rowdy Baby.

    Watching the actor don a cop's role and display stunts may come across interesting for some. Talking about his avatar in Rustum, Shivrajkumar told TOI, "Somehow the character has got close to me. And there's no language or regional barrier for a cop. Wherever he goes, he is disciplined and carries his attitude."

    Rustum Twitter Review: Shivrajkumar Fans Disappointed! 'Booking Itself Is Very Poor'

    Are you planning in watching Rustum over the weekend or have already watched? Let us know in the comments below.

    Saturday, June 29, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
