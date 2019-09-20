Shivrajkumar Reacts To Ongoing Dispute Between Sudeep & Darshan Fans; 'Actors Shouldn't Be Jealous'

'We Are All Equal'

Addressing the much prevalent issue of fan wars, Shivrajkumar said, "We are all equal in the industry. We need to treat one another like family. It wouldn't look nice when an issue is blown out of proportion. Irrespective of who is committing the mistake, we need to rather focus on rectifying the issue."

Shivanna Says Actors Shouldn't Be Jealous

The actor went on to say that Kannada audiences should appreciate good films in Sandalwood and feel proud. "Actors shouldn't be jealous of one another. Issues should be rectified among ourselves. We need to listen to what our elders say and learn to live in harmony," he added.

On Piracy

Sandalwood has been fighting piracy for the longest time, yet, latest releases are falling prey to the menace. Shivrajkumar feels anybody involved in this heinous act deserves to be punished. He also spoke about the significant losses, filmmakers and producers incur when their films get leaked online.

Shivrajkumar Praises Pailwaan

The actor also used the platform to shower praises on Sudeep's Pailwaan, which has received a great response. "Krishna has done a great job with Pailwaan. Sudeep's look in the movie speaks volumes about his intense training and workout," the Villain actor said.