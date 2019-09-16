English
    Sudeepians Accuse Darshan Fans Of Pailwaan Online Leak; Dasa Fans Defend Themselves Calling It Hoax

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The ongoing antagonism between the fans of Sudeep and Darshan has gotten further intense after Pailwaan fell prey to piracy recently. Following the unethical act by Tamilrockers, Sudeepians flooded social media with accusations against Darshan's followers, blaming them for leaking Sudeep's latest film online. It took an ugly turn when reports suggested that the beef between these two parties and hatred towards each other resulted in the heinous practice. However, Darshan fans unwilling to quietly accept the blame, took to social media to defend themselves, calling it a complete hoax.

    Darshan Fans Furious

    Darshan Fans Furious

    Soon after fingers began pointing at them for leaking Pailwaan online, Darshan fans shared a couple of tweets to defend themselves. One of D Boss' fan clubs supported Darshan saying as to how none made such a big deal when Kurukshetra was also leaked online. They said the reports were only a cheap attempt to show them in a bad light.

    Blame Tamilrockers Not Us

    Blame Tamilrockers Not Us

    They further justified that they aren't to be blamed for Pailwaan's leak as it was done by Tamilrockers, a website known for leaking latest releases on their platform for download.

    They Want Actual Miscreants To Be Blamed

    They Want Actual Miscreants To Be Blamed

    Another fan wrote, "Just because we can't stand one another, you can't blame us for what has happened. It also doesn't justify the fact that someone close to Darshan has done it. You need to rather focus on catching the actual culprit and then point fingers at us."

    Pailwaan Thrashed On Social Media

    Pailwaan Thrashed On Social Media

    Although Darshan fans are claiming that they aren't involved in Pailwaan's online leak, a few fan clubs dedicated to the Kurukshetra actor, have brutally criticised Kiccha's film on social media. Darshan fans have expressed disappointment as they feel the action of a few wrongdoers is affecting many who are genuinely unaware of it.

