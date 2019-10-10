    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudeep Praises Kannada's Upcoming Film Gantumoote! 'This Small Piece Itself Speaks A Zillion Words'

      By
      |

      In the past years, Sandalwood films have revolutionised to a great extent. Despite great demand for mass commercial films, filmmakers have surprised us by trying their hand in some of the most unconventional subjects. Roopa Rao's Gantumoote is one such Kannada film, which has managed to turn heads with its trailer. The movie revolves around a bunch of school going students and their tryst with a few aspects of life. While the viewers seem super excited to catch this film in the theatres tomorrow, actor Sudeep has also praised the team through a tweet.

      Sudeep Praises Kannadas Upcoming Film Gantumoote!

      The Pailwaan actor wrote, "Happened to see this promo. Excellent. This small piece itself speaks a zillion words.Very happy to see sch Wondeful thoughts n team conceiving em.Best wshs. Pls do watch this...#gantumoote" - (sic)

      Gantumoote is helmed by Roopa Rao, a software professional who gave up her career to follow her passion, which lies in filmmaking. Talking about creating Gantumoote, she told the Deccan Herald in an interview, "Gantumoote' means 'baggage'. The tagline of the film, the hyphenated 'bag-age' is a pun on this. The formative years of high school play a very significant role in shaping an individual's personality. It sets the tone for the rest of one's life."

      "While looking through a couple of stories that I wrote a while ago, I chanced upon 'Gantumoote' and thought it was relevant to today's times. Nobody can really forget their first love. And the stories of one's first love is so fresh and endearing that I wanted to narrate it from a girl's perspective. The story is set in the 90s. The academic pressure, bullying, friendships forged and movies that influenced youngsters of this time have all been captured in this film," she further added.

      More SUDEEP News

      Read more about: sudeep
      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue