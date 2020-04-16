Parul Yadav Quashes Rumours Of Bidding Adieu To Acting; Reveals The Release Plan For Queen Remakes

Parul Yadav has come a long way in her acting career by starting out in Tamil and Malayalam films and then debuting in Sandalwood with Govindaya Namaha. The 17-film-old actress then ventured into production with the south Indian remakes of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen (under her banner Mediente International Films).

However, the move led to a lot of speculation about Parul’s acting career as a leading lady as she hasn’t signed a single project for a while now. However, the Butterfly star has refuted the rumours of quitting acting in her latest interview with the New Indian Express. Parul said, “Who says so? I am working on a bunch of subjects with a few young filmmakers in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. These films will be produced under our own banner, and will also see me playing the lead.”

Parul Yadav then went on to state that her focus is currently on projects where she can play the protagonist. “Although I am happy to be part of hero-centric movies, what I don’t want to do at this stage of my career is to be in a movie where my character is just a prop for the hero. One of my projects will be a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu, while the other one will just be in Tamil. More details will be revealed once I have the script in hand, and we are ready to go. I am open to working with other production houses, and am even holding discussions with a couple of filmmakers from other production houses,” she said.

On being quizzed about the delay in the release of the Queen remakes (titled Butterfly in Kannada with Parul Yadav, Paris Paris in Tamil starring Kajal Aggarwal, Mahalakshmi in Telugu starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Zam Zam in Malayalam with Manjima Mohan), Parul replied, “Since the project took off around the same time in all four languages, we are looking to have a simultaneous release on the same day. While we have received certificates from the censor board for the Kannada and Malayalam versions, we are yet to receive it for the Tamil and Telugu versions. We will not be able to release them until we get these two certificates as well.”

She went on to add, “It is frustrating, but there isn’t much we can do. Now that the entire world is under lockdown, due to COVID-19 pandemic, we are waiting for the quarantine period to end, after which we will work towards getting the clearance and releasing the films.” (sic)