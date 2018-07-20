 »   »   »  Jessie Movie Review: Not Just A Love Story!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dhananjay, Parul Yadav, Raghu Mukherjee, Sumalatha, Sudha Belawadi Director: Pawan Wadeyar

Director: Pawan Wadeyar

Producer: R Srinivas (Kanakapura)

Casting: Dhananjay, Parul Yadav, Raghu Mukherjee, Sumalatha, Avinash, Ramakrishna, Sudha Belwadi, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Gowthami Gowda.

The most expected and anticipated movie Jessie, directed by Pawan Wadeyar has hit the marquee today, March 25th. After the moderate success of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Rana Vikrama, the film-maker is back with a romantic entertainer.

Jessie stars Dhananjay, Parul Yadav and Raghu Mukherjee in the lead roles. Touted to be a triangular love story, the movie has gathered huge curiosity in the cinelovers. Read the review below...

Jessie Story:

Jessie is a romantic love story of Jessie Gift (Dhananjay) and Dr Nandini (Parul Yadav). It is love at first sight for the hero, but it's not the same with the heroine.

The movie initially portrays the simple and studious girl Nandini, who is an aspiring doctor. She happily lived with her parents in Malgudi. Later the maker introduces the lover boy Jessie. Jessie madly falls in love with Nandini.

After few days love blossoms in Nandini and she accepts Jessie's love proposal. The twist in the tale is when, Nandini gets to know that, Jessie no more! What happens to Nandini? Will she come out of the shock and accept Jessie is dead and he is a ghost?

To know, watch Jessie at the nearest theatres.

Jessie Performances:

Dhananjay plays two different shades in the movie. In the first half, the Boxer star plays a lover boy and wins the heart of audiences. Simultaneously, he scares the viewers as a die-hard lover ghost in the second half.

Parul Yadav plays a simple and innocent girl. The actress has given good performance throughout the movie. She acquires yet another success after Killing Veerappan through Jessie.

Raghu Mukherjee plays Parul's husband and he has given an complete justice to his role. He portrays as a loveable and a secure husband, who truely loves his wife.

Apart from lead roles, Jessie stars Sumalatha, Ramakrishna, Avinash, Subha Belwadi, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila and Gowthami Gowda as supporting characters.

The maker has also given an emotional touch to the movie, as he has included a relationship of mother-son between Sumalatha and Dhananjay. It is nice to see the actors as mother and son on the big-screen.

JessieTechnicalities:

The movie is not boring and keeps the audiences engaged. However, the makers could have included a different story-line. Many scenes in the movie makes us remember the recent horror movies we all have watched! The ending is predictable.

Speaking about the technical aspects, Jessie can be rated as the best technical movie. Cinematography and screenplay is at its best. The viewers will enjoy the comedy in between the horror sequences.

Jessie Music:

J Anoop Seelin has already received huge appreciations for his soothing songs composed for Jessie. The introduction song 'Malgudiya Ooralli' and 'Male Bantu' are feastful watch.

Verdict:

Jessie is not just a love story. It portrays an unusual love between a soul and a girl. A one-time watch to common audiences, but a must watch if you are a fan of Pawan Wadeyar and Dhananjay.

Continue to see more pictures of Jessie below...