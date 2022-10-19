    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Darsh Chandrappa Opens Up About His Eviction, Says He Wanted To Be In The Finale

      By
      |

      Darsh Chandrappa recently became the third contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. The actor-entrepreneur has now opened up about Bigg Boss experience in an interview with ETimes TV.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9

      He called it no less than a roller coaster ride and added, "I am blessed to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. It's the best experience in my life. I will always cherish those twenty-one days of my life forever. I wanted to make it to the finale as one of the top two contestants. But, I don't know what went wrong. Unfortunately, I got evicted in just three weeks. It's hard to digest the fact that I am not inside the Bigg Boss house now."

      Bigg Boss Kannada

      On being quizzed about his eviction, the actor said, "I am failing to analyse where I went wrong. The first week inside the Bigg Boss house was not that great. But apart from that, I feel I have given my best in the tasks. I have given my opinion and raised my voice whenever needed. I was in the danger zone consecutively for three weeks. So, maybe I did not get many votes to sustain inside the Bigg Boss house."

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Sudeep Lashes Out At Aryavardhan; Warns Sanya And Roopesh About Crossing The LimitBigg Boss Kannada 9: Sudeep Lashes Out At Aryavardhan; Warns Sanya And Roopesh About Crossing The Limit

      Darsh also spoke about his fellow contestants and said that he didn’t have a good rapport with anyone during the first week but he then started building a good rapport with everyone with each passing day. However, he did avert that everyone inside the Bigg Boss house has their own game plans and it gets extremely competitive inside the glasshouse.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Darsh Chandrappa Gets Eliminated From The ShowBigg Boss Kannada 9: Darsh Chandrappa Gets Eliminated From The Show

      Chandrappa said that he was a genuine candidate who had no loose talks with my co-contestants or got into gossiping or controversies. He concluded by stating that he is proud of himself for being true to who he is inside the Bigg Boss house.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 23:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X