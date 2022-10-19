Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Darsh Chandrappa Opens Up About His Eviction, Says He Wanted To Be In The Finale

Darsh Chandrappa recently became the third contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. The actor-entrepreneur has now opened up about Bigg Boss experience in an interview with ETimes TV.

He called it no less than a roller coaster ride and added, "I am blessed to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. It's the best experience in my life. I will always cherish those twenty-one days of my life forever. I wanted to make it to the finale as one of the top two contestants. But, I don't know what went wrong. Unfortunately, I got evicted in just three weeks. It's hard to digest the fact that I am not inside the Bigg Boss house now."

On being quizzed about his eviction, the actor said, "I am failing to analyse where I went wrong. The first week inside the Bigg Boss house was not that great. But apart from that, I feel I have given my best in the tasks. I have given my opinion and raised my voice whenever needed. I was in the danger zone consecutively for three weeks. So, maybe I did not get many votes to sustain inside the Bigg Boss house."

Darsh also spoke about his fellow contestants and said that he didn’t have a good rapport with anyone during the first week but he then started building a good rapport with everyone with each passing day. However, he did avert that everyone inside the Bigg Boss house has their own game plans and it gets extremely competitive inside the glasshouse.

Chandrappa said that he was a genuine candidate who had no loose talks with my co-contestants or got into gossiping or controversies. He concluded by stating that he is proud of himself for being true to who he is inside the Bigg Boss house.