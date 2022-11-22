Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Is Back On The Show; All Housemates Get Nominated This Week

In a surprising twist, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 have decided to bring back Deepika Das into the house. It must be noted that the actress was eliminated this past weekend. However, it is reported that Deepika had been kept in the secret room and has now been brought back to Bigg Boss.

Das is expected to enter when the housemates are involved in this week’s task. The promo reveals that the new member of the house is a woman, but it does not show who this woman is. The clip shares a glimpse of Das’ finger and the nail polish she put in Saturday’s episode.

The ongoing task entails the contestants living in an artificially constructed forest in the backyard of the house. Instead of wearing the clothes they brought, they have to make clothes out of sacks. They aren’t even allowed to use anything else in the house except the toilet as Bigg Boss has locked them from all sides and made them live in the jungle.

Meanwhile, in Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduced a twist in the nomination procedure and announced that all the active contestants inside the house are nominated to the danger zone this week. BB said that the contestants will now have to face individual nominations as the reality show is entering the ninth week and the competition between them is getting fiercer with each passing day. Hence, all members will be nominated to face the upcoming eviction segment during the weekend.

For the unversed, there are 11 contestants in the house namely Vinod Gobragala, Aryavardhan, Amulya, Rakesh Adiga, Prashant Sambargi, Arun Sagar, Kavya, Anupama, Divya Urudaga, Rupesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna. Now that Deepika has entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house, the equations between the housemates are surely going to change.