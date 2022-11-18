Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika And Rakesh Get Into Huge Argument; Arun Returns After Undergoing Minor Surgery

The Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is currently in the throes of a series of arguments, all thanks to the ongoing 'Toy factory' task. It must be noted that the contestants are divided into two teams who are giving their best to qualify for the captaincy contender task. In the recent episode, Rakesh Adiga from team 'Green' and Deepika Das from team 'Red' engaged in a heated verbal spat.

For the unversed, it all started when Rakesh accused Deepika of using 'cheap' tactics to win the task. He lost his cool when Deepika tried to grab the amenities to make toys. Adiga confronted Das in the middle of the task for using her nails and hurting him. Rakesh was furious and Deepika also retaliated by asking him to take back his words. She asked Rakesh not to use the word 'cheap' whilst pointing out the fact that it was he who started to get physical in the game. The duo continued to accuse each other for a while and Deepika also asked captain Kavyashree to stay out of it as she was not taking part in the task.

Meanwhile, Arun Sagar, who had badly injured himself in the task, was later shifted to the hospital for further medical assistance. However, he is now back inside the Bigg Boss after undergoing minor surgery for his injury. It must be noted that Sagar, who had injured his pinky finger, made an entry inside the house through the confession room and reunited with the housemates.

The inmates were elated to have Arun Sagar back in the glasshouse as they all had been concerned about him when Bigg Boss informed them about the injury. Arun also informed them that the surgery went on for a few hours at the hospital was his finger had dislocated slightly. However, he was doing better and does not have much pain now. The contestants, on the other hand, updated him about the task and the other incidents that happened when he wasn’t around the house.