Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s Prashanth Sambargi Opens Up About His Controversies: I Voiced Out Only When Situation...

Prashanth Sambargi, who was a senior contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 9, recently got evicted after a successful stint of seventy-seven days inside the house. The controversial contestant, who was also a finalist in season 8, grabbed everyone’s attention with his share of arguments and opinions in the house. In a recent interview with TOI, Samabargi opened up about his journey in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

He also addressed the controversies surrounding him and said, “If I am known as a fightercock or a rebel, it of course offends me. I was not on Bigg Boss for arguments. I voiced out only when the situation demanded. I spoke when there was a lack of clarity inside the Bigg Boss house when someone did a mistake and wanted to get away with it. Comparatively to my participation in season 8, I had mellowed down this time. I was prepared only to be vocal only when required.”

On being quizzed about his tumultuous equation contestant Rupesh Rajanna, Sambargi said that they have nothing in common. He further elaborated and said, “I and Rupesh Rajanna have entirely different ideologies and political stands. I am a person with rightist and nationalistic agenda. While Rupesh has a different thought process. My social work is documented and result-oriented. Whereas, Rajanna and his works are more digital games.”

The evicted contestant pointed out that Rupesh has taken a dig at him and his work several times in the past. Prashanth said he knew that the same trump card would be used by Rajanna inside the Bigg Boss house as well. So, he needed to be vocal to defend himself and took the aggressive method to mellow him down.