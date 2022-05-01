KGF 2 17 Days Collections: Yash Starrer Hits Rs 1000 Cr Gross
Who would have thought the Kannada film industry would have produced a Rs 1000 crores grosser, but the mighty KGF 2 is leaving box office analysts speechless with its truly sensational run. The Yash starrer has now hit the much desired Rs 1000 crores worldwide gross mark and here is a detailed break-up of the films day-by-day collections.
KGF 2 Day 17 Box Office Collections
Day
1
World
Wide
Gross
-
Rs
164.20
cr
gross
Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr
Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr
Day 14 World Wide Gross - 14.90cr
Day 15 World Wide Gross - 14.70cr
Day 16 World Wide Gross - 14.70 cr
Day 17 World Wide Gross - 15 cr
Total World Wide Gross collection - 1007.40 CR Approx
With Rs 1000+ crores gross, KGF 2 is the second highest grossing Indian film of 2022 as it stands right next to Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's RRR. The Kannada action thriller has become a raging hit in the pan-India circuit and it has registered all-time records in a handful of mass circuits across the country.