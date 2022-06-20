Lagori Actor Sathish Vajra Found Dead At His Bengaluru House; Cops Held His Brother-In-Law

Kannada actor Sathish Vajra, who played a key role in the film Lagori, was found dead in his Bengaluru house on Saturday (June 18) morning. According to reports, he was allegedly stabbed to death at his residence. Police have arrested two men, including the brother of his deceased wife.

As per Deccan Herald report, the murder in Pattanagere, RR Nagar was discovered by a neighbour who then alerted the landlord named Hemanth Kumar. He found bloodstains on the door lock of Sathish's second-floor house and called the police. After the cops' arrival, Hemanth used a spare key to open the door. After entering the house, they found Sathish Vajra lying dead in his bedroom. His neck was slit and his abdomen was gashed.

For the unversed, Sathish Vajra's wife had passed away seven months ago. He is survived by his only child. According to police, Sathish's in-laws blamed him for his wife's death. They said that he had tortured her. The child was given to the family for care, and Sathish used to go there to meet his child. Reportedly, he was trying to get custody of his child.

The cops further added that Sathish's late wife's younger brother Sudarshan was allegedly looking forward to teaching the actor a lesson. As per the police's statement, Sudarshan and another man named Nagendra stabbed Sathish Vajra, locked the house and fled.

Well, the incident is indeed shocking for everyone and the police are investigating the matter!